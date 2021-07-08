NHS England figures show rise in visits to A&E at local NHS trusts last month
More patients visited A&E at York Teaching Hospital last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 19,218 patients visited A&E at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in June.
That was a rise of 7% on the 17,920 visits recorded during May, and 65% more than the 11,682 patients seen in June 2020.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2019, there were 18,256 visits to A&E at York Teaching Hospital.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 36% were via minor injury units.
Meanwhile, around 2% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 4% compared to May, and 53% more than the 1.4 million seen during June 2020 – a reflection of lower-than-usual numbers for that month as more people avoided hospitals during the early days of the pandemic.