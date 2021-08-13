NHS England figures show rise in visits to A&E at hospital trusts
More patients visited A&E at Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 11,734 patients visited A&E at Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust in July.
That was a rise of 1% on the 11,610 visits recorded during June, and 20% more than the 9,788 patients seen in July 2020.
The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2019, there were 12,324 visits to A&E at Hull and East Yorkshire Hospitals Trust.
All of last month’s attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
In July:
○ 63% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
○ 1,027 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit
Separate data reveals that in June:
○ The median time to treatment was 88 minutes
○ Around 7% of patients left before being treated
York Teaching Hospital also saw a rise in numbers at A&E.
19,876 patients visited A&E at York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in July.
That was a rise of 3% on the 19,218 visits recorded during June, and 41% more than the 14,098 patients seen in July 2020.
The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in July 2019, there were 20,100 visits to A&E at York Teaching Hospital.
The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 46% were via minor injury units.
Meanwhile, around 2% were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.
In July:
○ There were 340 booked appointments, up from 325 in June
○ 76% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
○ 844 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit
○ Of those, 43 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate data reveals that in June:
○ The median time to treatment was 77 minutes
○ Around 5% of patients left before being treated
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was in line with June, and 36% more than the 1.6 million seen during July 2020.