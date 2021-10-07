New mobile MRI and CT scanning facility to deliver earlier diagnostic tests for patients

Dr Nigel Wells, HCV Partnership (ICS) Clinical Lead, Humber, Coast and Vale Health and Care Partnership.

The Humber, Coast and Vale Health and Care Partnership (Integrated Care System) has secured an £8.6 million share of a £350 million national pot, announced by the Government last week (1 October), that will support development of new models of Community Diagnostic Provision.

This additional mobile capacity will contribute towards the national combined 2.8 million scans in their first full year of operation.

GPs will be able to refer patients to more locally based services so they can access life-saving checks closer to home and be diagnosed for a range of conditions, rather than travelling to hospital.

This will be more convenient for patients, more efficient and more resilient to the risk of cancelled tests in hospitals due to Covid-19.

Over time the mobile service will be deployed flexibly across the region with potential to deliver an additional 500 CT and 500 MRI scans per month.

The increase in scanning capability will help to achieve:

○ Earlier diagnoses for patients through easier, faster, and more direct access to the MRI and CT scans needed to understand patients’ symptoms and direct them to the right care as soon as possible

○ A reduction in hospital visits which will help to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission

○ A contribution to the NHS’ net zero ambitions by providing multiple tests at one visit, reducing the number of patient journeys and helping to cut carbon emissions and air pollution.