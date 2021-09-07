Mum and son complete 150-mile charity ride

Sharon Allan and her son Matt raised £2,129 for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity.

A mum and son team have completed their 150-mile cycle challenge around the Wolds in aid of a brain tumour charity.

Sharon Allan and her son Matt attempted the challenge to support OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity.

They had set up a JustGiving page with the initial fundraising target at £150. However, the pair surpassed this total, raising £2,129.

OSCAR’s aims to fund critical research into paediatric brain tumours with the hope to find a cure and less devastating treatments and works closely with other charities.

Sharon, who thanked the supporters who donated, was diagnosed as having a brain tumour in May this year. Despite this, she considers herself one of the lucky ones’ and is getting on with her life, dealing with the shock while helping to support others.