Local health and wellbeing service launches Christmas shoe box appeal

Throughout November, drop-off points have been established for those generous enough to make donations to the shoe box appeal, including at the Bridlington Health Trainer Shop on Quay Road between 9am and 5pm.

YOURhealth Social Prescribers will be working with the likes of British Red Cross, East Riding Council and the Smile Foundation to target deprived areas across the region, helping those who may benefit from additional support this Christmas.

The team is hoping that people will step forward to help them support vulnerable adults and families with a special gift this Christmas.

A spokesman said: “The pandemic may have left many finding it hard to cope and having daily struggles, with many issues they may not have dealt with before, including those concerning employment and financial stability, as well as those of isolation and loneliness.

“The overall goal for this service is to improve health and social inequalities across the Humber, Coast and Vale region and the shoe box campaign is one additional way the team hopes to make a difference this year.”