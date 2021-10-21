Local groups urged to apply for grants to fund projects that improve mental and physical wellbeing

The Humber, Coast and Vale (HCV) Health and Care Partnership has secured funding to develop a ‘test and learn’ site for Green Social Prescribing (GSP) across East Yorkshire.

The groups will be able to apply for grants up to £10,000.

The aim of the ‘test and learn’ sites is to embed GSP into communities to:

○ Improve mental health outcomes

○ Reduce health inequalities

○ Reduce demand on the health and social care system

○ Develop best practice in making green social activities more resilient and accessible.

Activities need to ensure they are open and accessible and can link with local healthcare initiatives such as social prescribing.

A spokesman said: “Grant applications will be considered that support adults with mild to moderate mental health issues, helping to prevent admission to NHS facilities by developing early or alternative interventions to clinical need.

“Projects should focus on removing health inequalities and disparity in health outcomes, with a focus on diversity in the population.

“Projects must be working in or intended for North East Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, Hull, East Yorkshire, Vale of York, or North Yorkshire.”

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Further information is available from heysmilefoundation.org/2021/06/01/gsp-programme/

Three grants are available.

Seed Grant

The Green Social Prescribing Seed Grant welcomes applications from ‘micro-groups’, new start-ups or established organisations looking for extra support to build their capacity and work more closely with local healthcare providers. This funding round has an allocation of £30,000 and we welcome applications of £500 to £5,000 from across Humber, Coast and Vale.

Blossom Grant

The Green Social Prescribing Blossom Grant welcomes applications from locally-trusted groups that have the ambition to become future leaders in their field but require the development of a specific skills and resources to flourish.

They will have the ambition to play a future strategic role in developing Green Social Prescribing in their local area. This funding round has an allocation of £60,000 and we welcome applications of £1,000 to £10,000 from across HCV.

Pollinator Grant

The Green Social Prescribing Pollinator Grant welcomes applications from leading organisations with excellent systems in place and the resources to deliver activities with strong outcomes.

This is an opportunity to apply to fund a proven activity, while supporting the programme to help others flourish and become more connected to the Humber, Coast and Vale Green Social Prescribing programme aims.

This funding round has an allocation of £60,000 and we welcome applications of £5,000 to £10,000 from across the HCV.