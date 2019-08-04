Lifeguard performs CPR on man who stopped breathing after collapsing on Bridlington beach

Emergency services were called to Bridlington on Friday afternoon after a man collapsed on the beach.

The RNLI beach lifeguard performed CPR on the man, who was not breathing, and reported to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team was sent to assist at the helicopter landing site. Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Humberside Police were also sent to the scene.

The lifeguard successfully got the man breathing again prior to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance arrival. They then transferred the man from the scene to the helicopter which then flew him to hospital for onward care.

Jordan Grebby, Senior Maritime Operations Officer at Humber Coastguard, said: "This was obviously a really challenging incident for the lifeguards to deal with and we’re hugely grateful for their efforts in providing vital CPR to the man.

"We are also extremely grateful for all the other partners involved, including Yorkshire Ambulance and Air Ambulance Service, Humberside Police and our own Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team.

"Our thoughts are with the man and his family and we wish him all the best for a swift recovery."