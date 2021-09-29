Life expectancy for the East Riding women falls while rising slightly for men

Statisticians said the figures do not necessarily mean those born in recent years will go on to live a shorter life. Photo: PA Images

It contrasts with the picture across the UK, where life expectancy for males has dropped for the first time since current records began and has barely changed for females.

Statisticians have blamed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but said the figures do not necessarily mean those born in recent years will go on to live a shorter life.

Office for National Statistics data shows that in the East Riding, a boy born between 2018 and 2020 is expected to live until they are 80.1 years old, up slightly from 80 in 2015-17.

Meanwhile, life expectancy from birth for females fell from 83.6 to 83.5 between the two periods.

Pamela Cobb, of the ONS centre for ageing and demography, said: “Life expectancy has increased in the UK over the last 40 years, albeit at a slower pace in the last decade.

“However, the pandemic led to a greater number of deaths than normal in 2020.