Join the heroic Henry superhero walk on Bridlington beach in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital

Parents of one-year-old ‘Heroic Henry’ are fund raising for Great Ormond Street Hospital after the charity have “saved his life time and time again”.

Shevonne and Ben Waines have organised a superhero walk to give to back the charity which cares for their son Henry.

Henry has been out in Bridlington putting up posters for his superhero walk

Henry has spent almost all of his short life in hospital, after he was born in November 2017 with a rare condition which affects his breathing, initially moving from Hull Royal Infirmary to Leeds and then to Great Ormond Street.

After 15-months in hospital, the family finally returned home to Bridlington on January 30, 2019.

Despite his condition, Long Segmented Tracheal Stenosis, Henry is a “19-month old running round and loving life,” according to his mum.

Henry was given the name ‘Heroic Henry’ as he has never stopped fighting since the day he was born.

Previous superhero walks for Great Ormond Street Hospital

The 19-month old had spent four-days at home, on the south side of Bridlington, then Shevonne and Ben realised something was wrong.

The 33-year-old said: “We took him home after he was born and all the tests looked normal. But after four-days at home we took him back to hospital as we knew something wasn’t right.”

Henry has had several operations, the first was 24-hours after he was born and the most life threatening operation at just five-weeks-old at Great Ormond Street Hospital. “We owe everything to one gastric surgeon who had seen Henry’s condition once before and ordered the tests to be carried out. If it wasn’t for her he would have died so we are really fortunate to have him here,” Shevonne said.

Since Henry required the care of one of the world’s leading children’s hospitals, the couple’s friends and family have been raising money across the country.

The total which now stands at £25,000 has been raised by Henry’s Uncle Tom who ran the London marathon twice, and staged superhero walks, swishing party, climbing Mount Snowden, cake sales and raffles.

Shevonne added: “Fund raising is just a way to give back for Henry. A number of superhero walks took place while we were in Great Ormond Street which was just amazing, but Henry couldn’t take part as he was still extremely unstable in intensive care. But this year he can finally take part!”

“This is just us trying to give something back. They give kids a fighting chance who don’t have one otherwise.”

The one-mile Superhero’s walk will take place on Bridlington North Beach, on Saturday July 20, starting at 11.30am on the promenade at the front of the Expanse Hotel.

“All superheroes are welcome: Children, adults, dogs and dolls. Superheroes can bring wheels as the route is completely flat.

“Superhero dress is the key but come dressed as whoever you would call your hero. All money will go directly to GOSH to support them with their incredibly specialist work for kids with rare conditions like Henry.”

A donation of £2 per child is required for the walk and all money raise will go directly to GOSH.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/heroichenrysuperherowalk