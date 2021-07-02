Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust shortlisted for four prestigious patient safety awards

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust staff have been shortlisted for four Health Service Journal (HSJ) Patient Safety Awards.Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust staff have been shortlisted for four Health Service Journal (HSJ) Patient Safety Awards.

These nominations come as welcome recognition of the hard work done by NHS teams, throughout one of the most challenging years they have ever faced.

The first award is for the Maternity and Midwifery Initiative of the Year award, which the East Riding Partnership (ERP) Addictions Service has been shortlisted for.

This community addictions service has been involved in the care and support of pregnant patients for many years, and the ERP is a partnership between Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust the Alcohol and Drug Service (non-statutory agency) and Nacro (non-statutory agency for criminal justice patients).

Andy Partington, service manager for East Riding Partnership, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for the Maternity and Midwifery Initiative of the Year, recognising the collaborative efforts and dedication of our staff members over the last 12 months to successfully develop this collaborative approach to care.”

The second award is for the Learning Disabilities Initiative of the Year award, which the Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust Mental Health Matrons and Infection Prevention and Control teams were shortlisted for their project ‘Pocket PPE Packs: safety, infection control and the therapeutic relationship’.

This focused on how Pocket PPE Packs were introduced to all clinical staff, to address the need to quickly don PPE in dynamic situations.

Helen Courtney, modern matron at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The matron team at our Trust has worked tirelessly over the last 16 months to keep our patients and staff safe. Being finalists in the Learning Disability Initiative of the Year category for our PPE Pocket Pack innovation is such a great reward. We are so proud to have been acknowledged in this way.”

The third award is for the Improving Safety in Medicines Management award, which the Trust Pharmacy team was shortlisted for their project focused on the development and implementation of patient-centred, ward-based pharmacy technician services.

This demonstrates the value of ward-based Pharmacy technicians and dispensing services and how new patient-centred services were developed as a result of this implementation, improving patient safety, increasing medicine choices and availability, enhancing stock control and reducing wait times for medicines to be dispensed to patients.

Weeliat Chong, chief pharmacist at Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am really pleased that we have been shortlisted for these highly-acclaimed national awards. The pandemic had presented us with unforeseen challenges but with unfaltering determination and dedication, colleagues in pharmacy have successfully implemented ward-based technician services including ward-based dispensing on every in-patient ward. Everyone involved in the project deserves recognition of their excellent work.”

The fourth award that the Trust was shortlisted for was the Improving Care for Children and Young People Initiative of the Year award. This was shortlisted for the Humber Sensory Processing Hub’s website.

Humber Sensory Processing Service is a specialist service providing support to children who have sensory processing difficulties, hosted by a small team of sensory trained therapists.