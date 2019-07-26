Here's what Bridlington mum Shevonne said at the Heroic Henry superhero walk in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital

A group of people took part in a superhero walk last weekend to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Parents of one-year-old ‘Heroic Henry’, Shevonne and Ben Waines have organised a superhero walk to give to back the charity which cares for their son Henry and “saved his life time and time again”.

Shevonne and Henry Waines

The one-mile Superhero’s walk took place on Bridlington North Beach, on Saturday July 20, and has currently raised over £2,000.

Henry has spent almost all of his short life in hospital, after he was born in November 2017 with a rare condition which affects his breathing, initially moving from Hull Royal Infirmary to Leeds and then to Great Ormond Street.

After 15-months in hospital, the family finally returned home to Bridlington on January 30, 2019.

Despite his condition, Long Segmented Tracheal Stenosis, Henry is a “19-month old running round and loving life,” according to his mum.

Henry was given the name ‘Heroic Henry’ as he has never stopped fighting since the day he was born.

Since Henry required the care of one of the world’s leading children’s hospitals, the couple’s friends and family have been raising money across the country.

The total which stands at £25,000 has been raised by Henry’s Uncle Tom who ran the London marathon twice, and staged superhero walks, swishing party, climbing Mount Snowden, cake sales and raffles.

Shevonne added: “Fund raising is just a way to give back for Henry. A number of superhero walks took place while we were in Great Ormond Street which was just amazing, but Henry couldn’t take part as he was still extremely unstable in intensive care. But this year he can finally take part!”

“This is just us trying to give something back. They give kids a fighting chance who don’t have one otherwise.”