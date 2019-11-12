Health Forum asks Health Secretary Matt Hancock for help in repairing NHS health services at Bridlington Hospital

Sir Greg Knight and Health Minister Matt Hancock

The visit, along with Conservative candidate for East Yorkshire Sir Greg Knight, gave the group a chance to voice their concerns and show the minister first hand the "terrible waste at the hospital".

Jean Wormwell CBE, Chair of Bridlington Health Forum, said: "We would like to thank Sir Greg Knight for arranging the Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock’s visit to Bridlington Hospital last week.

"We’re absolutely delighted that the minister was able to see first-hand for himself all the terrible waste at the hospital.

"He clearly agreed with Greg Knight that the hospital should be much better used to provide local health care and said: "I can see a bright future ahead for Bridlington Hospital"."

During the visit on Thursday, the Health Secretary and Sir Greg were given a tour of the hospital and met staff and patients.

Sir Greg Knight said: “Bridlington Hospital is currently a grossly underused NHS resource and many local people find it incredible that ward closures have taken place here whilst at Scarborough Hospital people have been working out of porta-cabins."

The Health Secretary also met a delegation from Bridlington’s Health Forum who were able to outline results from their survey from earlier this year. The figures show:

● 96% said they’d been hurt by the need to travel for health care

● 97% demanded that “local” services should be restored in our hospital

● Three closed wards, wasted and empty of patients should be reopened

The Health Forum also asked the Secretary of State for his help in repairing local NHS health services.

Jean added: "At a time when 40 new hospitals are being built, Bridlington’s fantastic modern hospital must be reinstated to the District Hospital it was intended to be, serving Bridlington and Driffield communities once again, starting with:

● Investment - reverse a decade of cuts to local health-care

● Build a five to 10 year plan to lift the 'cloud' hanging over the hospital

● Recruitment of staff including rehabilitation nursing staff

● Help recruitment by using empty and wasted staff accommodation

● Re-open our three wasted wards to serve the community"

During the ministers visit the Health Forum also met with Richard Burton, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

"We expect to present our case to the council sometime very soon. They too must be clear on the urgent action needed by them to reduce known health inequality by restoring ‘locally’ provided health care in the town," Jean added.