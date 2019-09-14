Free classes chance during fitness day

East Riding Leisure is set to celebrate National Fitness Day by offering a free gym, swim or class – and the chance to win a free three-month membership.

National Fitness Day, on Wednesday, 25 September, is an opportunity to highlight the role physical activity plays across the UK.

It helps to raise awareness of its importance in helping people to lead healthier and active lifestyles.

People who join East Riding Leisure on National Fitness Day can claim a free gym, swim or class session (subject to availability on the day, only valid on Wednesday, 25 September).

Councillor Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “To be in with a chance of winning a three month membership, simply tell us what got you into fitness – share your story on our Facebook page adding the tags #Fitness2me #FITNESSDAY to your post.

“It’s that simple, so share your story and be in with a chance to win yourself a three month premier membership.”

Entries must be submitted by midnight on Wednesday, September 25 and are limited to one entry per person.

The winners will be announced on Monday, September 30.

To find out more about National Fitness Day go to www.eastridingleisure.co.uk

The extensive website also includes all the latest classes and activities on offer at East Riding Leisure, Bridlington.