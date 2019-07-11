Fishermen's family fun day at Bridlington Harbour

A family fun day for fishermen, both past and present, and their families will be held on Saturday as part of Seafarer's Awareness Week.

The event at Clough Hole Boat Shed at Bridlington Harbour, from 10am until 4pm, will include kids fun and games, treasure hunt, information stalls and Arnolds of Bridlington pop up fish stall.

There will also be a chance to complete a free Boditrax assessment which analyses body fat percentage, muscle mass, hydration levels and much more.

The event is being held as part of the health trainer for fisherman project which has been working with fishermen and their families of the Holderness coast since October 2018.

Through the project fishermen are supported into making healthier positive lifestyle changes such as healthy eating, physiotherapy, emotional health, stopping smoking and oral health.