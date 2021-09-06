East Riding Leisure searching for ambassadors to share their progress via blogs/vlogs

The organisation is looking for 10 people (one at each of their 10 sites across the East Riding) who are happy to update others about their journey through East Riding Leisure every fortnight, either through video, pictures and vlogs/blogs (a maximum of six updates over three months).

The contributions received from the 10 people will be used for all elements of East Riding Leisure marketing channels, including web, social media and PR.

In return, East Riding Leisure is offering a free three-month membership worth almost £100.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “Are you young? Older? Do you have a health condition, or not been in a leisure centre before?

“Perhaps you are already on a fitness journey, or are fit and healthy and use our facilities, but want to share your story, or maybe you know someone who wants to improve their health and wellbeing and is not sure where to start?

“This could be the opportunity for you to become an ambassador for East Riding Leisure.”

To get involved, please direct message East Riding Leisure on their social channels to register your interest, listing your local East Riding Leisure site, or email [email protected] with the title ‘Ambassador Campaign’.