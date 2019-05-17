East Riding has fewer family doctors per head than average, figures show

The East Riding of Yorkshire has fewer family doctors per head than average, figures show , and lost GPs in recent years.

Recent reports show that GP numbers have fallen across the UK over the last five years, with doctors warning that they are seeing more patients than they think is safe.

NHS Digital data shows there was the equivalent of 156 full-time GPs in the NHS East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group in December 2018.

It means there were an estimated 49 GPs for every 100,000 people in the CCG’s area – less than the England average of 62.

It is an increase on the number of GPs when the NHS first published comparable data, in September 2015 – there were 174 in the area at the time.

An analysis by the Nuffield Trust for the BBC found that the number of GPs per 100,000 people across the UK has fallen, from nearly 65 in 2014 to 60 last year – the first sustained fall of this kind since the late 1960s.

Another study by Pulse magazine found that over-tired doctors were sometimes seeing twice as many patients as they should.

It meant that GPs were struggling to be sympathetic to the patients they were seeing during appointments.

The Pulse poll of 1,681 GPs for BBC’s Panorama found that they are working an average 11-hour day, including eight hours of clinical care and three hours of admin.

On average, each GP dealt with 41 patients per day, despite saying 30 was a safe number. One in 10 dealt with 60 or more patients – double the safe limit.

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard, chairwoman of the Royal College of GPs, said she is one of those affected by heavy workloads.

Professor Clare Gerada, former chairwoman of the RCGP, said there is a risked tired GPs could make mistakes, and high numbers of patients added to this.

A report in March from the King’s Fund, Nuffield Trust and Health Foundation predicted that GP shortages in England will almost triple to 7,000 by 2023-24.