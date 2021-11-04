East Riding GP patients face shorter waits for appointments, according to NHS Digital data
GP patients in this area faced shorter waits for appointments in September than before the pandemic, figures suggest.
It mirrors a national trend, which the Royal College of GPs said indicates remote consultations could be making GP services more accessible.
NHS Digital data shows around 68% of 143,238 GP appointments held in September across the NHS East Riding of Yorkshire CCG area took place within eight days of being booked – up from 65% in September 2019.
At least 39% of consultations took place on the same day they were booked, compared to 38% two years before.
Some 67% of appointments took place face-to-face in September – down from 87% during the same month in 2019, but a rise from 64% in August. The proportion of face-to-face appointments increased from 58% in August to 61% in September.
Professor Martin Marshall, chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said the “prevailing” narrative that remote care is sub-standard is concerning.
He said: “Good, safe and personalised care can be delivered remotely. We are seeing a move towards more remote care across the NHS, and many patients prefer it as it can be more convenient and fit around other commitments.”