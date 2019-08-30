Council unveils new health-based website

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has launched a new health and wellbeing website which will include all aspects of health support, advice and signposting all in one place.

We all have different levels of physical, emotional and mental wellbeing, and it can be difficult to navigate the internet to find reliable information on services and groups available.

The public health team created the website happyandwell.me to provide easy access to commissioned and trusted non-commissioned services, as well as the range of local community groups.

People can search by keyword, location, or use the Five Ways to Wellbeing categories, as designed by the New Economics Foundation, to find services and groups that help you be more active, take notice of your health, learn something new, connect with like-minded people or give by volunteering.

The website covers multiple health topics, from quitting smoking to help raising a new family, living with dementia to getting fit, and everything in between.

Councillor Jonathan Owen, chairman of East Riding Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “The aim of the website is to give residents, staff and businesses a place to go for all health-related information, including signposting to well-known websites, previous health-related press releases and anything council-related that involves healthy lifestyles and health and wellbeing.”