Council lobbied to help bring back an accident and emergency service to Bridlington Hospital

Hospital campaigner Jayne Pheonix is pictured with her brother John.

The call comes following the news that neighbouring Humber Trust Hospitals have put in a huge £720 million bid to upgrade their services.

The bid would significantly improve acute services across four hospitals, including Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham.

Jayne said: “While I am pleased that those residents would see an improvement in their acute services, I am concerned that Bridlington Hospital is being left on the shelf.

“Why isn’t there an equivalent bid from York and Scarborough Trust, that puts acute services back into Bridlington?

“It is a disgrace that our residents have been left with no accident and emergency services within 20 miles.

“We have an elderly population facing various health issues and have to travel 20 miles on poor roads and on inadequate public transport.”

Jayne also shared her personal experiences of dealing with the health service as a Bridlington resident.

She said: “My recent experience of trying to juggle a loved one’s care across different hospitals will be familiar to many families in the Bridlington area.

“My brother John has had an awful few months. He has dementia, leg ulcers, has difficulty walking and his vision is blurred.

“But on top of the obvious distress, when you live in Bridlington you also have to negotiate a system that drags your sick family member to a hospital in a town away from home.

“Travelling back and forth is confusing for my brother when he’s already in a fragile state and it’s all-consuming for me as his main carer.

“But – after another trip to A&E – we have found hope.

“Thanks to the intervention of a hospital social worker my brother now been transferred to an assessment unit at Bridlington Hospital.