Three-quarters of people in the East Riding now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, figures show

Three-quarters of people in the East Riding of Yorkshire fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Photo submitted

NHS data shows 209,401 people had received both jabs by July 11 – 73% of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 204,654 were aged 25 and over – 79% of the age group. It means 4,747 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 258,455 people in the East Riding of Yorkshire have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 90% of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across the East Riding of Yorkshire.

These figures are based on mid-2019 estimates – the latest at neighbourhood level.

Areas with the highest coverage: 1) Bridlington North & Bempton, with 82.9% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated, 2) Bridlington East & Flamborough, 81.7%, 3) Aldbrough & Sproatley, 80.3%

Areas with the lowest coverage: 1) Goole East, 55.8%, 2) Goole West, 58.4%, 3) Beverley North, 64%

Across England, 29.1 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 11 – 64% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 28.1 million people aged 25 and over – 71% of the age group.

In total, 38.3 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 84% of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in the East Riding have not been fully vaccinated.

The figures show 3,311 out of 4,114 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received two doses of a vaccine by July 11 – meaning 20% have not been fully vaccinated.