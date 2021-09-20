Special Covid-19 vaccine bus offers route to jabs success

People visiting the Covid-19 vaccine bus can just turn up, with no need for an appointment. It is offering doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

So far, 90% of people in the area have received their first jab and 84% their second.

An NHS East Riding of Yorkshire CCG spokesman said this is due, not only to the number of vaccination clinics, but also the health and wellbeing bus offering the lowest-vaccinated areas in the region easier access to the vaccine.

The bus, donated converted, customised and branded by East Yorkshire has so far carried out over 60 site visits at places where it hasn’t been possible to have a dedicated vaccination clinic.

Prior to each visit from the bus, with support from voluntary and community sector organisations, there was targeted outreach work with local communities to encourage those eligible to book an appointment. To date the bus scheme has been a success with nearly 2,000 vaccinations administered.

Dr Anne Jeffreys, local GP and East Riding of Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group chair, said: “We are extremely pleased with the health and wellbeing bus, it’s been a real hit in allowing us to reach areas of the region where take-up of the vaccine has been lower.

“It’s much easier for local people to get their vaccine in a more convenient location, near to where they live or work.

“Due to the popularity of the bus, we now provide dedicated sessions at large workplaces encouraging staff to come along to be vaccinated in their break time.

“Since the introduction of 16-year-olds we’re also locating the bus in large popular recreational areas throughout the holiday season.

“The success of the health and wellbeing bus is the result of a wide range of partners working together to support East Riding residents: City HealthCare Partnership (CHCP) administering the vaccinations, East Riding of Yorkshire Council who provided funding for the programme; HEY SMILE whose volunteers have given many hundreds of hours supporting staff and residents and East Yorkshire Buses for their donation of the bus.”