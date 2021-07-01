Public Health England figures reveal 107 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in East Yorkshore

Public Health England figures show that 19,417 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday (June 30) in the East Riding of Yorkshire, up from 19,310 the same time on Tuesday. Photo: PA Images

Public Health England figures show that 19,417 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday (June 30) in the area, up from 19,310 the same time on Tuesday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in the East Riding now stands at 5,691 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,416.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 26,068 over the period, to 4,800,907.

The East Riding cases were among the 432,116 recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber, a figure which rose by 2,647 over the period.