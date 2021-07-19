People in the East Riding’s vulnerable communities ‘less likely to get Covid-19’

The British Red Cross charity has developed an index to identify which neighbourhoods have been the most vulnerable. Photo: PA Images

However, Health analytics firm Surgo Ventures said while much of the country is preparing to “move on” from Covid-19 the disease will inflict disproportionate harm on the most vulnerable communities across England.

The British Red Cross charity has developed a Covid-19 Vulnerability Index to identify which English neighbourhoods have been the most vulnerable during the pandemic, by analysing health outcomes for those clinically at risk, those with health or wellbeing needs, the economically vulnerable and the socially isolated.

Using the measure, Surgo Ventures compared coronavirus case numbers in the 21 neighbourhoods identified as the most vulnerable in the East Riding, against the 22 least vulnerable between March 2020 and July this year.

It found that people in these vulnerable areas were 11% less likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19 over the period than those living in non-vulnerable communities.

At some points of the pandemic, people in vulnerable communities were more at risk though, with inequality peaking during the seven days to April 08 2021 – when they were more than three times as likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19.

However, in the seven days to July 8 – the latest week analysed – there was 17% fewer likelihood of having Covid-19 in the most vulnerable communities than in the least vulnerable.

Dr Sema K Sgaier, chief executive of Surgo Ventures, said more needs to be done to address the sustained negative health and socioeconomic impact of the pandemic on people in need.

She added: “Although we are all ready to move on, reopen, and be done with Covid-19, the data shows that Covid-19 is not done inflicting disproportionate harm on the UK’s most vulnerable communities.”