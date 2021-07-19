Patients reminded to follow safety measures, including wearing masks at GP surgeries, and get vaccinated

Patients entering GP surgeries across the East Riding are being reminded they should continue to wear a face mask and follow social distancing rules.

Covid restrictions will end in most settings in England from today (Monday, July 19).

However, as infection rates rise significantly across the region, health bosses in the Humber are reiterating the message that both staff and patients must continue adhering to Public Health England’s infection, prevention and control guidelines to ensure optimum safety.

As well as GP surgeries these rules will apply across other health settings such as hospitals, pharmacies and dental practices.

Dr Faisel Baig, Chair of the NHS Humber Clinical and Professional Leaders Board, said: “Covid-19 is still very much with us.

“Both infection rates and hospital admissions are once again on the rise - with more than 50,000 new cases of the virus being reported each day in the UK. We have also seen sharp rises in each of the four areas of the Humber.

“The delta variant of the virus is highly transmissible and this is why we must continue to act cautiously to slow the spread. Health settings such as GP surgeries are a higher risk environment and it’s so important we all continue to wear a mask, remain socially distant and wash our hands regularly.

“I urge everyone to play their part and think of those more vulnerable than them when visiting their local GP surgery. Acting responsibly will undoubtedly save lives.”

The number of people getting vaccinated continues to rise across the Humber – with the vast majority of adults now having received at least a first dose of protection. A number of special pop-up vaccination clinics will take place across the region over the next fortnight as the local NHS aims to vaccinate as many Humber residents as it possibly can.

Dr Baig is urging those who have not yet had the vaccination to do so soon: “We can be really proud of our vaccination uptake figures in the Humber,” he said. “I know many people are working hard to ensure a vaccine is as accessible as it can be for every single eligible person.

“Uptake is slightly less amongst our 18-39 year-olds and I would especially urge anyone in this age bracket to come forward and get their vaccination as soon as they can.

“Vaccinations really have broken the chain between contracting the virus and becoming seriously ill from it.”