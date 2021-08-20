New figures reveal a further 181 coronavirus cases and two more deaths in the East Riding

The rate of infection in the East Riding of Yorkshire now stands at 8,497 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,866. Photo: PA Images

A total of 29,161 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 19 (Thursday), up from 28,980 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in the area now stands at 8,497 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,866.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 36,273 over the period, to 6,392,160.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Yorkshire.

The dashboard shows 785 people had died in the area by August 19 (Thursday) – up from 783 on Wednesday.

It means there have been 10 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on eight the previous week.

They were among 11,401 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that four in five people in the area have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 234,993 people had received both jabs by August 18 (Wednesday) – 80% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 75% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.