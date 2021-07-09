Nearly three-quarters of people in the East Riding fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with Bridlington area leading the way

NHS data shows 204,129 people had received both jabs by July 4 – 71% of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics. Photo: PA Images

NHS data shows 204,129 people had received both jabs by July 4 – 71% of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 199,526 were aged 25 and over – 77% of the age group.

It means 4,603 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 255,595 people in the East Riding have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 89% of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across the East Riding of Yorkshire.

These figures are based on mid-2019 estimates – the latest at neighbourhood level.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Bridlington North and Bempton, with 82.1% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Bridlington East and Flamborough, 81.1%

3) Molescroft, 77.7%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Goole East, 53.7%

2) Goole West, 56.8%

3) Beverley North, 63.5%

Across England, 28.2 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 4 – 62% of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 27.3 million people aged 25 and over – 69% of the age group.In total, 37.8 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 83% of people over 16.

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in the East Riding of Yorkshire have not been fully vaccinated.

The figures show 3,253 out of 4,125 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received two doses of a vaccine by July 4 – meaning 21% have not been fully vaccinated.