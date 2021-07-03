More than two-thirds of people in the East Riding now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

NHS data shows 198,532 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 70% of those aged 16 and over, based on population estimates for mid-2019 from the Office for National Statistics. Photo: PA Images

NHS data shows 198,532 people had received both jabs by June 27 – 70% of those aged 16 and over, based on population estimates for mid-2019 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 194,148 were aged 25 and over – 75% of the age group.

It means 4,384 people aged between 16 to 24 have received both doses.

Meanwhile, 250,769 people in the East Riding have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 88% of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Bridlington North and Bempton, with 79% of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Bridlington East and Flamborough, 78.1%

3) Molescroft, 77%

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Goole East, 51.7%

2) Goole West, 55.1%

3) Hessle East and Anlaby South, 61.7%

Despite the success of the rollout, some staff at care homes in the East Riding have not been vaccinated.

The figures show 3,659 out of 4,138 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had received a first dose by June 27 – meaning 12% have not had a jab.