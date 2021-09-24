Latest figures show 229 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in the East Riding

A total of 35,600 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding of Yorkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 23 (Thursday), up from 35,371 on Wednesday. Photo: PA Images

A total of 35,600 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 23 (Thursday), up from 35,371 on Wednesday.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,764 over the period, to 7,565,867.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the East Riding.

The dashboard shows 809 people had died in the area by September 23 (Thursday) – up from 808 on Wednesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 11,875 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in the East Riding have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 253,651 people had received both jabs by September 22 (Wednesday) – 84% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 82% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.