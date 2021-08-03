Bridlington Primary Care Network is hosting walk-in Pfizer clinics at The Medical Centre Station Avenue this week

Dr Priya Reddy, clinical director for the Bridlington PCN.

The clinics, for anyone over the age of 18, are running at The Medical Centre Station Avenue today (Tuesday, August 3) 10am until 5pm and tomorrow (Wednesday, August 4) also between 10am and 5pm.

A clinic will also take place on Thursday (August 5) between 1pm and 5pm.

People can just turn up to receive their vaccine with no appointment required.

Dr Priya Reddy, clinical director for the Bridlington PCN, said: “This week I want to particularly reach out to any pregnant women who may be concerned about coming forwards for their vaccine.

“New data released this week shows the overwhelming majority of pregnant women hospitalised with Covid-19 have not been jabbed.

“Any pregnant women who have questions or concerns about the vaccine can speak to their GP, midwife or obstetrician to get more information and advice.”

The figures also reveal that no pregnant women with both doses of the vaccine had been admitted to hospital.

Since May, just three women had been admitted after having their first vaccine.

From April, pregnant women have been offered the jab in line with their age cohort, and health leaders are calling on more younger adults to come forward and close the uptake gap.

Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, chief midwifery officer for England, said: “Vaccines save lives, and this is another stark reminder that the Covid-19 jab can keep you, your baby and your loved ones, safe and out of hospital.