Another walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Bridlington this Thursday (July 8)
People in Bridlington who have yet to receive the Covid-19 vaccine have a chance to get one later this week at a walk-in clinic.
The Bridlington Primary Care Network (PCN), which includes all the GP practices in town, is hosting the clinic which will offer the vaccine this Thursday (July 8).
The clinic is solely for Bridlington residents as the primary care team want to ensure that people don’t have to travel a long way to venues out of town to access their jab.
It will be delivering the Pfizer vaccine for both first and second dose vaccinations.
This session is available for anyone over the age of 18 who hasn’t had their vaccine yet, or people who received their first dose more than eight weeks ago and are still waiting for their second one.
It will operate from 1pm until 5pm at Practice 3, The Medical Centre, on Station Avenue (YO16 4LZ).
Clinical director of the PCN, Dr Priya Reddy, said: “We had a tremendous take up in vaccines at our Saturday walk-in clinic.
“Our team vaccinated 200 people so we have decided to offer more walk-in clinics for Bridlington residents so they can ‘Grab a Jab’ as soon as possible.
“We know from feedback that not everyone can book easily in advance so hopefully this will help them. We have plenty of vaccinators so we can move the queue along as quickly as possible.”