576 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in the East Riding, latest figures show

The rate of infection in the East Riding now stands at 8,725 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 10,052. Photo: PA Images

A total of 29,944 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 23 (Monday), up from 29,368 on Friday.

The rate of infection now stands at 8,725 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 10,052.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 95,434 over the period, to 6,524,581.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The dashboard shows 789 people had died in the area by August 23 (Monday) – up from 787 on Friday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on 12 the previous week.

They were among 11,433 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that four in five people in East Yorkshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 238,304 people had received both jabs by August 22 (Sunday) – 81% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 76% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.