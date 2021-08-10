549 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in the East Riding, official figures show

A total of 27,323 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding of Yorkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 9 (Monday), up from 26,774 on Friday. Photo: PA Images

A total of 27,323 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Yorkshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 9 (Monday), up from 26,774 on Friday.

The rate of infection in the area now stands at 7,961 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,415.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 80,220 over the period, to 6,094,243.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in the East Riding.

The dashboard shows 770 people had died in the area by August 9 (Monday) – up from 768 on Friday.

It means there have been five deaths in the past week, which is an increase on two the previous week.

They were among 11,257 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in the East Riding of Yorkshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 228,102 people had received both jabs by August 8 (Sunday) – 78% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 74% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.