337 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in the East Riding

A total of 23,960 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on July 21 (Wednesday), up from 23,623 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in the East Riding now stands at 7,023 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 8,619.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 43,404 over the period, to 5,563,006.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in this area.

The dashboard shows 762 people had died in the area by July 21 (Wednesday) – up from 761 on Tuesday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week.

They were among 11,105 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in the East Riding have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 214,126 people had received both jabs by July 20 (Tuesday) – 73% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.