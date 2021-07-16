312 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in the East Riding, new figures show

Public Health England figures show that 22,030 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday (July 15) in the area, up from 21,718 the same time on Wednesday. Photo: PA Images

Public Health England figures show that 22,030 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday (July 15) in the area, up from 21,718 the same time on Wednesday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in the East Riding now stands at 6,457 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 8,162.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 47,891 over the period, to 5,281,098.

The East Riding’s cases were among the 484,759 recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber, a figure which rose by 5,334 over the period.