249 further coronavirus cases across the East Riding in the past 24 hours

There were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the East Riding of Yorkshire. Photo: PA Images

A total of 33,188 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 8 (Wednesday), up from 32,939 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in the East Riding now stands at 9,670 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,792.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 38,486 over the period, to 7,094,592.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the region.

The dashboard shows 800 people had died in the area by September 8 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week, which is an increase on five the previous week.

They were among 11,669 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in the area have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 248,370 people had received both jabs by September 7 (Tuesday) – 82% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.