231 further coronavirus cases confirmed in the East Riding

A total of 28,980 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 18 (Wednesday), up from 28,749 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in the East Riding now stands at 8,444 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,814.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 33,646 over the period, to 6,355,887.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the East Riding.

The dashboard shows 783 people had died in the area by August 18 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been 10 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on seven the previous week.

They were among 11,384 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in East Yorkshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 234,319 people had received both jabs by August 17 (Tuesday) – 80% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 77% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.