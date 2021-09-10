201 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in the East Riding, latest figures show

The rate of infection in the East Riding of Yorkshire now stands at 9,729 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,839. Photo: PA Images

A total of 33,389 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 9 (Thursday), up from 33,188 on Wednesday.

The rate of infection in the region now stands at 9,729 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 10,839.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 37,480 over the period, to 7,132,072.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the East Riding.

The dashboard shows 801 people had died in the area by September 9 (Thursday) – up from 800 on Wednesday.

It means there have been seven deaths in the past week, which is an increase on six the previous week.

They were among 11,681 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than four in five people in the area have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 248,927 people had received both jabs by September 8 (Wednesday) – 83% of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.