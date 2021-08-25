173 further coronavirus cases recorded across the East Riding

The latest figures also show that four in five people in the East Riding of Yorkshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: PA Images

A total of 30,117 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on August 24 (Tuesday), up from 29,944 on Monday.

The rate of infection in the East Riding now stands at 8,775 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 10,094.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 30,619 over the period, to 6,555,200.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the East Riding.

The dashboard shows 789 people had died in the area by August 24 (Tuesday) – which was unchanged from Monday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on 12 the previous week.

They were among 11,450 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that four in five people in the region have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 238,846 people had received both jabs by August 23 (Monday) – 81% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 77% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.