155 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in the East Riding, latest figures show

Public Health England figures show that 20,195 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday (July 7) in the East Riding up from 20,040 the same time on Tuesday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in the East Riding now stands at 5,919 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,701.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 32,048 over the period, to 4,990,916.

The East Ridin’s cases were among the 452,335 recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber, a figure which rose by 3,636 over the period.