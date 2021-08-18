125 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in the East Riding

A total of 28,749 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the East Riding when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on Tuesday (August 17).

The rate of infection in East Yorkshire now stands at 8,377 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,763.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 26,628 over the period, to 6,322,241.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in the East Riding.

The dashboard shows 783 people had died in the area by August 17 (Tuesday) – up from 782 on Monday.

It means there have been 12 deaths in the past week, which is an increase on six the previous week.

They were among 11,378 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the East Riding.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that four in five people in this area have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 234,008 people had received both jabs by August 16 (Monday) – 80% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 77% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.