Changes at Manor House Surgery in Bridlington as trust promises 'highest quality service'

The health trust which runs Field House Surgery has added a second Bridlington practice to its portfolio.

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust has taken over Manor House Surgery in Providence Place, and it also runs surgeries in Hull, Hessle, Market Weighton and Cottingham, covering 45,000 patients.

Lynn Parkinson, the trust’s chief operating officer, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Manor House Surgery, its staff and patients to the Trust’s portfolio of primary care services.

“We’re very excited about working closely with the surgery’s team to build on their success as we all strive to deliver the highest quality service for our patients.”