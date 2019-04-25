Bridlington Rugby Club set to hold family fun day for mental health charity

Bridlington Rugby Club are organising a family fun day in aid of charity.

The free event, held at the club at Dukes Park on Sunday May 5, 10am-4pm, will help to raise funds and awareness of Sapper Support.

The charity is available 24-hours-a-day, 365-days per year

Entertainment will include a bouncy castle, barbecue, tombola, glitter tattooing and table top table for the family event.

Events Coordinator, Jen Middleton, said: “This is a charity which supports armed forces and emergency service personnel with PTSD or mental health problems.

“A lot of our current and previous club members, players and families have connections within the military or emergency services. Also with mental health being such a big issue in the community at the moment we wanted to publicise this charity to show that there is help and support out there for people.”

The club are enquiring if any local groups, including dance, music or fitness performers, would like to showcase their talents at the event.

To book a table for the sale or donate raffle prizes email jenmiddleton30@hotmail.com.