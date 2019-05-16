Bridlington patients told to try Parkrun instead of pills to improve their health

Patients at one of the surgeries at Bridlington Medical Centre could be encouraged to try a popular weekly running event to improve their health.

Practice Three has officially signed up to become a Parkrun Pracice, under a scheme run by the Royal College of General Practitioners.

It means doctors will promote the popular 5km event to patients who would benefit from more exercise.

Dr Nicole Nunn from Bridlington Medical Centre said: “As a large, busy GP practice we really understand the need to keep active for all our physical and mental health needs, plus we want to promote physical exercise to the younger generation to reduce obesity and mental health issues.

“People who exercise regularly have a lower risk of developing many long-term conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke and some cancers. Research shows that physical activity can also boost self-esteem, mood, sleep quality and energy, as well as reducing your risk of stress.”

Parkrun is held at Sewerby Hall every Saturday at 9am and attracts hundreds of people of all levels of fitness.

Once you have registered for free and printed a barcode, you can run, jog, or walk the route along the clifftops and through the grounds.

Dr Nunn added: “I started participating in Parkruns two years ago with my family and friends. Sister Mim Ireland, our nurse practitioner, has run 42 parkruns and volunteered 10 times and is also a member of Bridlington Road Runners.

“I already promoted Parkruns to my friends and patients and then realised we could join as a practice via the RCGP which we have now completed.

“We want to improve the health and well-being of everyone. So come wind, sun, rain, hail or snow, it is a fabulous location and a lovely start to any weekend.”