Bridlington needs more first responders - here is how you can sign up

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust is looking for more volunteers to become community first responders in Bridlington - and has organised an information event for new recruits next weekend.

The life-savers attend emergenices in the vital few minutes before an ambulance arrives and are trained in first aid, using a defibrillator and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

You can find out more about the role during an event at Bridlington Ambulance Station on Saturday, May 25, between 2pm and 5pm.

Craig Allison, locality manager for Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: “CFRs make an extremely valuable contribution to their communities.

“We know that in many medical emergencies, such as a heart attack, breathing difficulties or a collapse, the first few minutes are critical.

“If effective treatment can be given within those first minutes, lives can be saved.

“CFRs come from all walks of life and volunteer for a variety of reasons. Many people find it rewarding to help people in need and give something back, while others benefit from learning new skills, meeting new people and becoming more connected with their local community.”

No previous medical experience is required, you simply need to be aged over 18 and have held a full driving licence for more than 12 months, with no more than three penalty points

For more information, phone 0333 130 0516, email yas.responders@nhs.net or visit www.communityresponders.yas.nhs.uk