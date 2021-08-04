Bridlington Mental Health Mates group to host walk from opposite the Expanse Hotel

The Mental Health Mates walk will start opposite the Expanse Hotel at 6pm.

The Bridlington Mental Health Mates group is set to hold a walk on the town’s north side on Wednesday, August 25. The event will start opposite the Expanse Hotel at 6pm.

The walk follows others held by the group in Sewerby and the south beach.

A spokesman said: “We provide a place for people to walk and talk without judgement.

“For more information and to book a place on the walk please contact Laura at [email protected]”