Bridlington Mental Health Mates group to host walk from opposite the Expanse Hotel
The Bridlington Mental Health Mates group is set to hold a walk on the town’s north side on Wednesday, August 25. The event will start opposite the Expanse Hotel at 6pm.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:05 am
The Bridlington Mental Health Mates group is set to hold a walk on the town’s north side on Wednesday, August 25. The event will start opposite the Expanse Hotel at 6pm.
The walk follows others held by the group in Sewerby and the south beach.
A spokesman said: “We provide a place for people to walk and talk without judgement.
“For more information and to book a place on the walk please contact Laura at [email protected]”
To go the Mental Health Mates Facebook page to find out about the group.