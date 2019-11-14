Bridlington men complete trek of Grand Canyon raising almost £8,000 for charity

Josh Beasley and James Hall

Josh Beasley and his husband James Hall took part in the challenge for Huntington’s Disease Association after Josh lost his mother to the illness when he was 10, and he was diagnosed at the age of 18.

The pair trekked for five consecutive days across the Grand Canyon to Zion National Park, camping most nights and on one night sleeping under the stars.

Huntington’s disease is inherited and affects your body’s nervous system – the network of nerve tissues in the brain and spinal cord that co-ordinate your body’s activities. It can cause changes with movement, learning, thinking and emotions.

Josh Beasley

Josh, who works at Morrison's in Bridlington, said: "The trek was very challenging but so rewarding.

"I gave a public talk to the Huntington’s Disease Associations' annual conference a couple of weeks ago which gave me the chance to talk to people affected with Huntington's Disease about my trek.

"I have been tested positive for Huntington’s Disease and eventually it will take my life, as there is no pinpoint as to when that is, me and James will continue to do all we can for the charity to find a cure.

"We are already looking at our next adventure for 2020."

Josh Beasley

Huntington’s Disease Associations aims to improve care and support services for people with Huntington's disease, educate families and professionals, and champion people's rights.

Speaking about why he decided to take part in this fundraiser, the 22-year-old added: "I have always wanted to see the Grand Canyon and thought what better way than to raise

money whilst seeing it!”

He has also taken part in clinical trials in London and Leeds which meant having to take part in lumbar punctures to help with research towards a cure.

Josh, the community champion for Morrison's Bridlington store, is inspired to raise funds for the charity that has helped him since his diagnosis.

The 40-mile trek is just one of the ways Josh has tested himself in a bid to find a cure having previously climbed to the top of Mont Blanc in the Alps in 2016.