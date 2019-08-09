Bridlington lifeguards Aaron Miles and Ceri Boddy respond to man suffering cardiac arrest on North Beach

Emergency services were called to Bridlington North Beach to assist a man who suffered a cardiac arrest.

RNLI lifeguards, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and paramedics were called to the man in his twenties at around 4pm on Friday August 2.

A member of the public alerted the charity’s lifeguards to the situation and asked them to assist the casualty who was in difficulty on the promenade 600 metres away from the station.

Senior RNLI lifeguard Aaron Miles grabbed his first responder bag and dashed to the scene. Fellow lifeguard Ceri Boddy was brought in to assist and lifeguard Sam Cullen covered her post at Bridlington North beach.

When they arrived, an off-duty nurse was already performing chest compressions on the casualty and the lifeguards assisted.

Aaron used a defibrillator to try to restart the man’s heart and then took it in turns with Ceri and the nurse to continue CPR.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and worked with the lifeguards and together they managed to get the man breathing again.

He was then taken by road ambulance to the nearby Coastguard station to a waiting paramedic helicopter.

He was airlifted by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team was also sent to assist at the helicopter landing site and Humberside Police attended the incident.

RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor Dave Brant, who also assisted at the scene, said: “The casualty received swift and effective treatment which is testament to the seamless teamwork demonstrated by the agencies involved.

"All RNLI lifeguards receive comprehensive first aid training as part of the role. This vital training ensured that our lifeguards remained calm under pressure.

“I’m extremely proud of the team, especially Ceri as it’s her first season as an RNLI lifeguard.”