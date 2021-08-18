Bridlington Hospital staff ‘angry’ after trust’s big thank you breakfast fails to bring home the bacon (and sausages)

Bridlington Hospital workers believe scheme, providing a free breakfast for all people working days and nights to say a ‘big thank you’, is offering more choice at the York and Scarborough Hospitals.

Bridlington workers believe scheme, providing a free breakfast for all staff working days and nights to say a ‘big thank you’, is offering a better choice at the York and Scarborough Hospitals.

Those hospitals are offering staff bacon, sausage or egg rolls along with a breakfast pack up, pastry pack up and fruit pack up, while Bridlington workers are just getting the breakfast pack up.

One worker, who did not want to be named, said: “Quite a few staff members are fuming and feel let down by the breakfast offering. We really should be treated the same as people elsewhere.”

A trust spokesperson said “The last few weeks have been particularly challenging for staff as we experience unprecedented demands for our services, alongside continuing to provide Covid care.

“The health and wellbeing of staff is a priority for us and we have introduced a number of initiatives to both thank them, and ensure that they can stay healthy and well.

“For the next three weeks we are providing free breakfast for all 10,000 of our staff, across all sites, including staff in the community.