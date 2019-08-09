Bridlington girl Bethany Fox's charity chop in tribute to her mum for Breast Cancer Care and Little Princess Trust

An 11-year-old girl has recently had her hair cut in memory of her mum who passed away last year.

Bethany Fox has been growing her hair for over a year to donate to the Little Princess Trust – a charity close to her family’s heart.

Bethany with mum Emma.

The former pupil at Wold Newton School cut nine inches from her hair with all her family present, making the day “a real occasion”.

She also raised over £1,000 for Breast Cancer Care after losing her mum, Emma Fox, to the disease aged just 35.

Her dad Alex Fox set up a fundraising page when Bethany decided to donate to the two worthwhile charities.

Bethany’s auntie, Catherine Fox, said: “She sadly lost her mum to breast cancer just over a year ago, and wanted to raise money for the charity. She didn’t fancy the sea on Christmas Day like her cousin so has been growing her hair for over a year to donate.

Bethany before and after her haircut, with funds donated to Breast Cancer Care and her hair sent to the Little Princess Trust.

“They’ve had a tough few years, especially seeing their mum ill and losing her in May last year.

“They have been doing things to keep Emma’s memory alive and this was one of them. I’m sure they will carry on raising money for the charity in the future.”

Bethany’s hair has been donated to the Little Princess Trust which provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years old, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Catherine added that Emma also raised money for the charity by running the Race for Life in previous years. Breast Cancer Care ensures that everyone diagnosed with breast cancer gets the support they deserve through a community of nurses and volunteers.

Catherine’s son William Fox also paid tribute to his auntie in this year’s Christmas Day dip and managed to raise £600 for the charity.

“It was all William’s idea and it was an emotional and special morning. We were all together on Christmas morning because William had raised all this money in memory of his auntie,” his mum added.

Emma was originally from Bridlington and lived in Wold Newton. Her husband Alex and their son Carlton joined William in the water off the North Beach on December 25.