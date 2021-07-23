Bridlington fundraiser teas up £1,500 for Yorkshire Cancer Research
Members of the Bridlington Yorkshire Cancer Research committee recently hosted a fundraising event – the first one in more than a year.
Members of the Bridlington Yorkshire Cancer Research committee recently hosted a fundraising event – the first one in more than a year.
The activity was an afternoon tea which was held in the garden of committee chairman Jan Jagger and her husband Roger.
The successful gathering accrued more than £1,500 for the charity.
Jan said: “The weather was perfect and our supporters enjoyed an afternoon tea with savouries, homemade cakes, and strawberries and cream.
“There was also a raffle.
“The event was a huge success, raising over £1,500 for Yorkshire Cancer Research. It was an excellent start to our fundraising calendar after a dreadful few months for everyone.”
Yorkshire Cancer Research is an independent cancer charity dedicated to funding research so that people live longer, healthier lives.
A spokesman said: “Every week in Yorkshire 560 people are diagnosed with cancer. People are also more likely to get cancer and more likely to die from it than most other counties in England. We want to change this.”