Bridlington fundraiser teas up £1,500 for Yorkshire Cancer Research

Members of the Bridlington Yorkshire Cancer Research committee recently hosted a fundraising event – the first one in more than a year.

The activity was an afternoon tea which was held in the garden of committee chairman Jan Jagger and her husband Roger.

The successful gathering accrued more than £1,500 for the charity.

Jan said: “The weather was perfect and our supporters enjoyed an afternoon tea with savouries, homemade cakes, and strawberries and cream.

“There was also a raffle.

“The event was a huge success, raising over £1,500 for Yorkshire Cancer Research. It was an excellent start to our fundraising calendar after a dreadful few months for everyone.”

Yorkshire Cancer Research is an independent cancer charity dedicated to funding research so that people live longer, healthier lives.